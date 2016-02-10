FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares face uncertain start, NZ edges up
February 10, 2016 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares face uncertain start, NZ edges up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set for an
uncertain start on Thursday after Wall Street ended mixed and
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen acknowledged the turmoil in
global markets while also sticking to the script on gradual rate
rises.
    European stocks markets did manage a modest bounce
overnight, but gains for sovereign bonds and the yen suggested
investors remained reluctant to take on risk.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.4
percent to 4,728, though that was still a discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close of 4,775.
    The benchmark has taken a beating this week, sliding 4
percent in just two sessions for the worst such drop since
August last year. Wednesday's close was the lowest since
mid-2013 when the index troughed around 4,632.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up
0.13 percent to 6,027 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
