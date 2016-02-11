FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to slide on global uncertainty
February 11, 2016 / 10:26 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to slide on global uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Friday amid worldwide investor jitters with the
banks under pressure and resources stocks set to drop after
world No. 2 miner Rio Tinto warned 2016 would be tougher than
last year.
    Pointing to a weaker opening, local share price index
futures fell to 4,731.0 to sit at a 1.9 percent
discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.  The
benchmark rose 0.95 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1
percent to 5,926.21 in early trade.
    Investors will be closely watching Reserve Bank of Australia
Governor Glenn Stevens' testimony to parliament on Friday for
insight into the turmoil in global markets and the outlook for
global growth.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

