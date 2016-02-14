FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen with a strong start, NZ stocks rally
February 14, 2016 / 9:51 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen with a strong start, NZ stocks rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
strong start on Monday tracking a bounce on Wall Street late
last week. 
    Pointing to a firm opening, local share price index futures
 rose 1.9 percent to 4,785 to sit at a 19.7-point
premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index 
on Friday.
    The benchmark shed more than 4 percent last week, its second
largest decline this year.
    Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open
around 6 percent higher after a gain in its U.S. ADRs.
    Earnings season is in full swing with Evolution Mining
 and Adelaide Bendigo Bank due to release
results.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rallied 1.2
percent in early trade, bouncing off a four-month trough touched
on Friday.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
