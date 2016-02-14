Australia shares seen with a strong start, NZ stocks rally

SYDNEY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a strong start on Monday tracking a bounce on Wall Street late last week. Pointing to a firm opening, local share price index futures rose 1.9 percent to 4,785 to sit at a 19.7-point premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The benchmark shed more than 4 percent last week, its second largest decline this year. Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open around 6 percent higher after a gain in its U.S. ADRs. Earnings season is in full swing with Evolution Mining and Adelaide Bendigo Bank due to release results. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rallied 1.2 percent in early trade, bouncing off a four-month trough touched on Friday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Tom Heneghan)