NZ stocks up as a2 Milk soars, Australia seen subdued

SYDNEY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand stocks rose for a third session on Wednesday after upbeat results whipped shares in a2 Milk into a froth, while renewed weakness in oil prices could see a more subdued start for the Australian market. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.95 percent, or 57.46 points, to 6,132.83 in early trade. Underpinning the rally is a 26-percent surge in a2 Milk , which reported a jump in total revenue and lifted its full-year forecast. Pointing to a more pedestrian performance from Australia, share price index futures drifted up 0.1 percent to 4,881.0, a 29-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 3.0 percent in the past two sessions. Investors will be poring over results from the likes of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Woodside Petroleum. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua)