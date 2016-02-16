FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ stocks up as a2 Milk soars, Australia seen subdued
February 16, 2016 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

NZ stocks up as a2 Milk soars, Australia seen subdued

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand stocks rose for a
third session on Wednesday after upbeat results whipped shares
in a2 Milk into a froth, while renewed weakness in oil prices
could see a more subdued start for the Australian market.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.95
percent, or 57.46 points, to 6,132.83 in early trade.
Underpinning the rally is a 26-percent surge in a2 Milk
, which reported a jump in total revenue and lifted its
full-year forecast. 
    Pointing to a more pedestrian performance from Australia,
share price index futures drifted up 0.1 percent to
4,881.0, a 29-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark rose 3.0 percent in the past two
sessions.
    Investors will be poring over results from the likes of    
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Woodside
Petroleum.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua)

