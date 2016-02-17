FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to open firmer, NZ stocks up
February 17, 2016 / 9:27 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares to open firmer, NZ stocks up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set to
start firmer on Thursday after a jump in oil prices boosted
resource stocks and helped Wall Street to a strong finish.
    The local share price index futures rose 1.5
percent to reach a 26-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent on
Wednesday to 4,875.0.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole)

