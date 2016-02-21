Australia shares set for quiet start, NZ stocks subdued

SYDNEY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a quiet start on Monday, tracking a flat session on Wall Street, but natural resources stocks could receive a boost from a rise in metal prices. Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open around 1 percent higher after a gain in its U.S. ADRs. Local share price index futures, at 4,919, were unchanged from the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The benchmark jumped nearly 4 percent last week, reversing the previous week's losses. Earnings season continues with Boart Longyear, Bluescope Steel, UGL, NIB and Spark Infrastructure due to release results. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged lower in early trade, having jumped 3.5 percent last week. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Kevin Liffey)