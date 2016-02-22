FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to open up on globally rally, NZ stocks gain
February 22, 2016 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares to open up on globally rally, NZ stocks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to
open higher on Tuesday as sentiment brightened from recent
extreme levels of risk aversion, lifting equities globally and
boosting commodity prices.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.8
percent, following a 1.05 percent rally on the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark ended at 5,004 on
Monday, with the next big chart barrier around 5,073.
    Iron ore, oil and copper all enjoyed substantial gains
overnight, lifting shares of BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
 traded in London.
    However, early Tuesday, BHP reported a large loss for the
half year and slashed its dividend.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.24
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole)

