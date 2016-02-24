FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares have chance to bounce with oil, NZ soft
February 24, 2016 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares have chance to bounce with oil, NZ soft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares have a chance
to bounce on Thursday after oil prices swung higher once more
and Wall Street eked out modest gains, though sentiment remains
fragile after recent extreme volatility.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.7
percent, an 11-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark fell 2.1 percent on Wednesday to
4,875.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.26
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
