Australia shares have chance to bounce with oil, NZ soft

SYDNEY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares have a chance to bounce on Thursday after oil prices swung higher once more and Wall Street eked out modest gains, though sentiment remains fragile after recent extreme volatility. The local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent, an 11-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 2.1 percent on Wednesday to 4,875. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.26 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole; editing by Dominic Evans)