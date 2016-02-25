Australia shares set to tiptoe higher, Woolworths under pressure

MELBOURNE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open a touch higher on Friday, buoyed by gains offshore and with energy stocks climbing on hopes major oil producers may agree to cut output, but a profit warning from supermarket Woolworths could hurt the market. Local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent to 4,871.0 to sit at 10.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Thursday after two days in the red. Woolworths Ltd may get thumped after slashing its interim dividend and promoting its supermarkets chief to the top job while warning it does not expect much improvement in supermarket sales in the second half of the 2016 financial year. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to 6,208.7 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Dominic Evans)