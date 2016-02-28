FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ stocks drift up, Australia set for quiet start
February 28, 2016 / 9:51 PM / 2 years ago

NZ stocks drift up, Australia set for quiet start

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand stocks opened a touch
firmer on Monday while their Australian counterparts are set to
follow suit though many will be looking for fresh inspiration
after a weekend meeting of G20 policymakers ended with no new
action to spur global growth.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up
0.2 percent, or 11.8 points, to 6,236.75 in early trade. It was
at its highest level in nearly two months.
    Pointing to a pedestrian start for Australia, share price
index futures drifted up 0.1 percent to 4,860.0, a
20-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index 
close. The benchmark slid 1.5 percent last week.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua)

