FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares face cautious opening, NZ climbs
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 29, 2016 / 9:51 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares face cautious opening, NZ climbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, March 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open a touch lower on Tuesday, but mining stocks should help
limit losses, buoyed by China's move to boost growth and
expectations of no near term U.S. rate rises. New Zealand shares
rose in early trade.
    Local share price index futures pointed to a
slightly weaker opening, slipping 0.2 percent to 4,862.0, an
18.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index 
close. The benchmark was flat on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent to 6,252.55 in early trade, with A2 Milk 
leading the way, up 4 percent.
    Australia's Reserve Bank is expected to leave the cash rate
at a record low 2.0 percent on Tuesday but maintain the option
to ease later if necessary. 
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Alison Williams)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.