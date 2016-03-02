FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares look to extend rally with commodities
March 2, 2016 / 10:09 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares look to extend rally with commodities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares will look to
extend their rally to a third session on Thursday as a warming
of global risk appetite lifted commodity prices and Wall Street.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.5
percent to a 17-point premium over the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close of 5,021.
    The benchmark jumped 2 percent on Wednesday following a
rally in global markets and upbeat domestic growth data, to end
at its highest in over a month.
    The next major chart target is the February peak of 5,073
and a break there would be technically bullish for a move toward
5,300.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.4
percent higher in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Dominic Evans)

