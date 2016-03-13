FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares set to open higher, NZ edges up
March 13, 2016 / 9:36 PM / a year ago

Australian shares set to open higher, NZ edges up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set to
gain when they open on Monday, after global markets took a
cheerier view of the European Central Bank's latest stimulus
package. Higher oil prices helped energy stocks.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.8
percent to a hefty 58-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index's close. The benchmark missed most of the
global rally on Friday, edging up 0.4 percent to 5,171.20.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.17
percent early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole, editing by Larry King)

