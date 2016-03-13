Australian shares set to open higher, NZ edges up

SYDNEY, March 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set to gain when they open on Monday, after global markets took a cheerier view of the European Central Bank's latest stimulus package. Higher oil prices helped energy stocks. The local share price index futures rose 0.8 percent to a hefty 58-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index's close. The benchmark missed most of the global rally on Friday, edging up 0.4 percent to 5,171.20. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.17 percent early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole, editing by Larry King)