Australian shares seen cautious ahead of Fed, NZ at record high
March 14, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

Australian shares seen cautious ahead of Fed, NZ at record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares looked set
for a steady opening around 10-month highs on Tuesday after Wall
Street closed little changed and investors were cautious about
taking on positions ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting.
    Stock index futures edged up 0.1 percent to
5,177.0, an 8.5-point discount to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX 200. The benchmark rose to its highest since
early January on Monday, but was still down 2 percent this year.
    Mining stocks could provide some support with BHP Billiton
 seen opening 0.8 percent higher based on its U.S. ADRs'
performance.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index scaled a
new record peak of 6,579.06 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
