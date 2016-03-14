Australian shares seen cautious ahead of Fed, NZ at record high

SYDNEY, March 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares looked set for a steady opening around 10-month highs on Tuesday after Wall Street closed little changed and investors were cautious about taking on positions ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. Stock index futures edged up 0.1 percent to 5,177.0, an 8.5-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200. The benchmark rose to its highest since early January on Monday, but was still down 2 percent this year. Mining stocks could provide some support with BHP Billiton seen opening 0.8 percent higher based on its U.S. ADRs' performance. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index scaled a new record peak of 6,579.06 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Louise Ireland)