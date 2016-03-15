FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares set to open near unchanged after biggest fall in 3 weeks
March 15, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

Australian shares set to open near unchanged after biggest fall in 3 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open near unchanged on Wednesday, pausing after the market
recorded its biggest one-day fall in three weeks in the previous
session.
    The local share price index futures fell 0.1
percent to 5,099, a 2.4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.4 percent on
Tuesday - the biggest one-day fall since February 24.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Colin Packham)

