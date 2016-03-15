Australian shares set to open near unchanged after biggest fall in 3 weeks

SYDNEY, March 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open near unchanged on Wednesday, pausing after the market recorded its biggest one-day fall in three weeks in the previous session. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,099, a 2.4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.4 percent on Tuesday - the biggest one-day fall since February 24. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham)