FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia, NZ shares set to climb, with Fed slowing rate hikes
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

Australia, NZ shares set to climb, with Fed slowing rate hikes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, March 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open firmer on Thursday, while New Zealand ticked higher, with
risk appetite back on after the U.S. Federal Reserve flagged it
would raise rates more slowly than expected this year.
    Pointing to a higher operning, Australian share price index
futures rose 0.7 percent to 5,162, a 43-point premium
to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
inched up 0.15 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index picked up
1.7 points to 6,564.7 in early trade.
    Australia's biggest department store chain, Myer,
will be in the frame on Thursday. It raised the bottom end of
the range of its net profit forecast for the 2016 financial year
after reporting a 4 percent fall in half-year net profit.
  
    Dublin-based health care IT firm Oneview Healthcare Plc
 makes its debut on the Australian bourse on Thursday.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.