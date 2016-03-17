FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen rising on commodity bounce, NZ higher
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

Australia shares seen rising on commodity bounce, NZ higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected
to follow Wall St higher on Friday as a rally in commodity
prices, brought on by a weaker U.S. dollar, encourages investors
to buy mining and energy stocks.
    Oil surged 5 percent to hit 2016 highs overnight,
spurred by the declining currency and hopes that major producers
will freeze output. 
    The local share price index futures were up 24
points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,194.0 before the start of trading,
a 25.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index 
close.
    The benchmark jumped nearly 1 percent on Thursday, up 49.17
points to 5,168.20 at the close of trade.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 11.4
points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,584.8 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Byron Kaye)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.