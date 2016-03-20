FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to climb on China hopes, NZ flat
March 20, 2016 / 10:43 PM / a year ago

Australia shares to climb on China hopes, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, March 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open higher on Monday after leaders  in China, Australia's top
trade partner, said over the weekend the economy was showing
signs of improvement.
    Ahead of those comments, local share price index futures
 rose 0.6 percent to 5,193.0, a 9.9-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed
up 0.3 percent on Friday after touching a 10-week high.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was steady
in early trade, picking up 3.3 points to 6,626.83.
    Virgin Australia will be in the spotlight after
saying it had lined up a A$425 million ($323 million) loan
facility with its four major shareholders: Air New Zealand
, Etihad Airways, Singapore Airlines and
Virgin Group. 
    Air New Zealand, which is providing nearly a third of the
facility for Virgin Australia, rose 0.7 percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul)

