Australia shares set for steady start, NZ edges up
March 21, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set for steady start, NZ edges up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares looked set
for a steady start on Tuesday after Wall Street finished
marginally firmer, and gains for oil and iron ore should support
the resources sector.
    The local share price index futures rose 11 points
to 5178, a 12-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark dipped 0.3 percent on Monday to  
5,166.6.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.12
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; editing by John Stonestreet)

