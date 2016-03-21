Australia shares set for steady start, NZ edges up

SYDNEY, March 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares looked set for a steady start on Tuesday after Wall Street finished marginally firmer, and gains for oil and iron ore should support the resources sector. The local share price index futures rose 11 points to 5178, a 12-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dipped 0.3 percent on Monday to 5,166.6. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.12 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole; editing by John Stonestreet)