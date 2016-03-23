FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen opening lower, NZ sets fresh high
March 23, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

Australia shares seen opening lower, NZ sets fresh high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to
open lower on Thursday following a negative lead from Wall
Street, with energy shares likely to be hit hard after a steep
fall in oil prices.
    Pointing to a lower open, share price index futures 
fell 0.7 percent to 5,098.0, a 44.3-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark eased 0.5
percent on Wednesday.
    Defying a weaker global environment, New Zealand's benchmark
S&P/NZX 50 index set a fresh all-time high of 6,692.08.
It was last at 6,679.61, up 0.16 percent, or 10.74 points.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Chris Reese)

