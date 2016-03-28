FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen soft, NZ stocks open steady
March 28, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

Australia shares seen soft, NZ stocks open steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 29 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are likely to
open with a subdued tone on Tuesday markets reopen following a
four-day holiday break and after an uninspired session on Wall
Street.
    Local stock index futures edged 0.2 percent lower
to 5,069.0, a 15.2-point discount to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index on Thursday. 
    The benchmark index fell to its lowest in three weeks in the
last session. It has slipped 4 percent so far this year.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was steady
in early trade, hovering near a record peak touched last week.
The benchmark has gained 5.3 percent in the past three months.

    
 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)

