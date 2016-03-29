FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open higher for the first time in five sessions
March 29, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to open higher for the first time in five sessions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to
open higher for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday,
rebounding from a near one-month low touched in the previous
session.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.7
percent to 5,026, a 22.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark index closed 1.6 percent
lower on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little
changed in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Colin Packham)

