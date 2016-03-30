FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares look to stabilise, NZ edges higher
March 30, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

Australia shares look to stabilise, NZ edges higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares looked set to
open a shade firmer on Thursday as the prospect of slower rate
rises in the United States gave a boost to Wall Street, though
weakness in the banking sector could limit any bounce.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.8
percent, a 25-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark ended Wednesday little changed as
persistent pressure on banking stocks offset gains elsewhere.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.25
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
