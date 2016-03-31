FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ stocks flat in early trade, Australia seen softer
March 31, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

NZ stocks flat in early trade, Australia seen softer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand stocks got off to a
subdued start on Friday after having notched up a string of
record highs in the past month, while their Australian peers
were seen taking a breather a day after their biggest rally in a
month.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up
0.02 percent, or 1.07 points, to 6,753.49 in early trade. The
index hit an all-time high of 6,758.01 on Thursday and closed
the first quarter up 6.8 percent.
    Pointing to a soft start for Australia, stock index futures
 eased 0.4 percent to 5,046.0, a 36.8-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. 
    The benchmark ended 1.5 percent higher on Thursday, its
sharpest one-day rally in a month. Yet it finished the quarter
with a 4.0 percent loss.
    New Zealand stocks have been supported by a surprise rate
cut last month and expectations of more easing to come. In
Australia, the official cash rate has been steady for nearly a
year and the outlook is for no change this year.

    
 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

