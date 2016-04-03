FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set for mixed start, NZ market flat
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 3, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set for mixed start, NZ market flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set for
an uncertain start on Monday as pressure on local bank stocks
battles with the positive lead from a firmer close on Wall
Street and upbeat U.S. economic data.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.5
percent, leaving it in line with Friday's cash market close of
4999.39.
    The underlying S&P/ASX 200 index shed 1.6 percent on
Friday, led by selling of bank stocks, partly on concerns about
the risk of rising bad debts.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was a slim
0.05 percent firmer in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.