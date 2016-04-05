FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for more losses, NZ gives ground
April 5, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set for more losses, NZ gives ground

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to
drop for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as local banks
remain under pressure and after Wall Street took a spill ahead
of what is expected to be a tough U.S. earnings season.
    The local share price index futures fell 0.4
percent, a 34-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark lost 1.4 percent on Tuesday to hit
a one-month low at 4,924.4. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was off 0.3
percent in early trade.    

    
 (Reporting by Wayne Cole, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
