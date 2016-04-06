Australia shares seen to gain, NZ stocks close to record peak

SYDNEY, April 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to extend gains on Thursday, mirroring a rise on Wall Street, though falling spot iron ore prices may hit mining stocks. The local share price index futures added 0.4 percent, a 4.1 point premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Wednesday. The benchmark bounced off a one-month low in the last session, but was still down 1 percent so far this week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up 0.1 percent in early trade, very close to a record peak set on Tuesday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)