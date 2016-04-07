FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares poised at start, NZ slips
April 7, 2016 / 11:10 PM / a year ago

Australia shares poised at start, NZ slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
weak start on Friday, tracking Wall Street lower on renewed
worries about global growth. 
    The local share price index futures slipped about 1
percent to 4,898 points, a 66-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent
on Thursday.
    The index, which has already lost more than 2 percent in
April, is set for its third consecutive weekly drop this week.  
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index pulled back
from gains made in the previous sessions to further drift away
from a record level of 6,765.88 points hit earlier in the week. 
    At 2255 GMT, the index was down 0.27 percent at 6,736.86
points. 
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

