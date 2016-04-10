Australia shares seen with firm start, NZ stocks steady

SYDNEY, April 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to start the week on a firm note on Monday, after a commodity rally boosted Wall Street with local natural resources stocks likely to lead gains. The local share price index futures edged 0.1 percent lower, a 5.6-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The benchmark lost 1.2 percent last week and hit a one-month low in the last session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was steady in early trade, not far from a record peak touched earlier in the month. It rose 0.3 percent last week, the eighth consecutive week of gains. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)