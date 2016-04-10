FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen with firm start, NZ stocks steady
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2016 / 10:40 PM / in a year

Australia shares seen with firm start, NZ stocks steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to
start the week on a firm note on Monday, after a commodity rally
boosted Wall Street with local natural resources stocks likely
to lead gains.
    The local share price index futures edged 0.1
percent lower, a 5.6-point discount to the close of the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The benchmark
lost 1.2 percent last week and hit a one-month low in the last
session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was steady
in early trade, not far from a record peak touched earlier in
the month. It rose 0.3 percent last week, the eighth consecutive
week of gains.  
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.