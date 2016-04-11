FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open flat, near 5-week low
April 11, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to open flat, near 5-week low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open flat on Tuesday as a stronger iron ore price offsets
pressure from a weak Wall Street, though the index continues to
linger near a five-week low touched in the previous session.
    The local share price index futures was unchanged
at 4,901, a 30.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 0.12 percent in the
previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.26
percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Colin Packham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
