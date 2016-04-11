Australia shares set to open flat, near 5-week low

SYDNEY, April 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Tuesday as a stronger iron ore price offsets pressure from a weak Wall Street, though the index continues to linger near a five-week low touched in the previous session. The local share price index futures was unchanged at 4,901, a 30.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.12 percent in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.26 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham)