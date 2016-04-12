FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ stocks open higher, Australia likely to follow suit
#Financials
April 12, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

NZ stocks open higher, Australia likely to follow suit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand shares got off to a
buoyant start on Wednesday, while their Australian peers were
set to follow suit after an inspiring performance on Wall
Street, with higher oil prices likely to fuel demand for energy
stocks.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.24
percent, or 15.99 points, to 6,742.00 in early trade.
    Pointing to a firm open, Australia's stock index futures
 rose 0.8 percent to 4,993.0, a 17.4-point premium to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark closed
0.9 percent higher on Tuesday.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua)

