FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set to open higher on Wall St, commodities
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to open higher on Wall St, commodities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares seem set to
open higher for a third straight session on Thursday after Wall
Street racked up solid gains and key commodities such as iron
ore extended their recent rally.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.8
percent, a 21-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark jumped 1.6 percent on Wednesday in
the wake of improving Chinese trade data and strength in
commodity prices.
    Domestic data on employment due later in the session could
also aid sentiment given analysts generally expect a bounce of
around 20,000 in jobs, with some chance of a much larger
increase.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.