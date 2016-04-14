FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares likely to tread water, NZ flat
April 14, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Australia shares likely to tread water, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
post muted gains on Friday, tracking lacklustre trading in
global markets with focus on a slew of economic data from China
due later in the day.
    Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent
overnight, sitting at a 13.6-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX200 index. The benchmark rose 1.3 percent on
Thursday, its third straight session of gains.
    The Reserve Bank of Australia releases its semi-annual
Financial Stability Review later in the day.
    Shareholders of Morgan Stanley-linked office block company
Investa Office Fund to vote on a A$2.5 billion buyout
by Australia's DEXUS Property Group. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at
6,821.74 points on Friday after hitting a record high in the
previous session.

    
 (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
