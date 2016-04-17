Australia shares face weaker open on resources pressure

MELBOURNE, April 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Monday under pressure from mining and energy stocks amid scepticism about China's efforts to prop up growth and after a deal by oil exporters to freeze oil output collapsed. Local share price index futures slipped 0.1 percent to 5,142.0, a 15.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent last Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 8.65 points to 6,853.39 in early trade. Qantas Airways flagged it has revised plans to add capacity within Australia in the June quarter, warning that demand had softened, partly due to a recent drop in consumer confidence. Atlas Iron shares are likely to come under pressure after it warned there was a high risk it would go into voluntary administration and its stock would be worthless if shareholders did not approve a crucial debt restructuring plan on April 27. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)