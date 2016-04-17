FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares face weaker open on resources pressure
April 17, 2016 / 11:10 PM / a year ago

Australia shares face weaker open on resources pressure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, April 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Monday under pressure from mining and energy
stocks amid scepticism about China's efforts to prop up growth
and after a deal by oil exporters to freeze oil output
collapsed.
    Local share price index futures slipped 0.1 percent
to 5,142.0, a 15.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent last Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up
8.65 points to 6,853.39 in early trade.
    Qantas Airways flagged it has revised plans to add
capacity within Australia in the June quarter, warning that
demand had softened, partly due to a recent drop in consumer
confidence. 
    Atlas Iron shares are likely to come under pressure
after it warned there was a high risk it would go into voluntary
administration and its stock would be worthless if shareholders
did not approve a crucial debt restructuring plan on April 27.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin

