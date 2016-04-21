FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares poised for lower open, NZ eases
April 21, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

Australia shares poised for lower open, NZ eases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Friday following a negative lead from Wall Street,
with investors likely to lock in some profits after three
straight sessions of gains.
    Pointing to a lower open, share price index futures 
fell 0.6 percent to 5,228.0, a 44.7-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 1.1
percent on Thursday to its highest close so far this year.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.3
percent to 6,882.5 in early trade, pulling away from a record
high of 6,917.57 set on Thursday.

    
 (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)

