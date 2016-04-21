Australia shares poised for lower open, NZ eases

SYDNEY, April 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday following a negative lead from Wall Street, with investors likely to lock in some profits after three straight sessions of gains. Pointing to a lower open, share price index futures fell 0.6 percent to 5,228.0, a 44.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 1.1 percent on Thursday to its highest close so far this year. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.3 percent to 6,882.5 in early trade, pulling away from a record high of 6,917.57 set on Thursday. (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)