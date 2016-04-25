FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen with subdued start, NZ stocks edge upward
April 25, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

Australia shares seen with subdued start, NZ stocks edge upward

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 26 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are set to
open lower on Tuesday, tracking a subdued performance on Wall
Street and taking a pause after last week's rally.
    Stock index futures fell 0.5 percent to 5,211.0, a
25.4-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index on Friday. The benchmark gained 1.5 percent last
week, having touched its highest since early January.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index nudged up
0.1 percent in early trade, edging closer to a record high of
6,917.57 touched last week.

    
 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
