FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set to tick up as U.S. dollar fall buoys resources
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 26, 2016 / 11:00 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to tick up as U.S. dollar fall buoys resources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, April 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open cautiously higher on Wednesday, taking their cue from a
weaker U.S. dollar boosting oil and mining stocks, while
investors await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting.
    Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to
5,215.0, a 5.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.2
percent to 6,779.61 in early trade.

    
 (Reporting by Sonali Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.