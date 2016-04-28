FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen opening flat as Wall St weighs, commodities rise
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

Australia shares seen opening flat as Wall St weighs, commodities rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected
to open flat on Friday as a weaker lead from Wall Street created
downward pressure, while gains in key commodity prices overnight
provided support for resources stocks.
    The local share price index futures was down 8.0
points at 5,193.0, a 32.4-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 17.7
points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,807.7 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
