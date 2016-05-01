FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to slip, Westpac profit misses forecasts
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 1, 2016 / 11:38 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to slip, Westpac profit misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, May 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to
fall on Monday after Chinese manufacturing data for April cast
doubt over the strength of a pick-up in the economy and no.3
lender Westpac Banking Corp reported
weaker-than-expected half year earnings.
    Local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent
ahead of the Chinese data and Westpac's results to 5,225.0. The
benchmark rose 0.5 percent last Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.2
percent to 6,804.76 in early trade.
    Westpac reported a 3 percent rise in first-half cash profit,
missing forecasts as its bad debt charges rose. It said it would
pay an interim dividend of 94 cents a share, in line with
analysts' forecasts. 
    Telstra Corp shares may rise after it said it would
return at least A$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) to shareholders by
December on top of its annual dividend, using cash from the sale
of most of its stake in China's Autohome Inc. 
    Virgin Australia may come under pressure after
flagging it would cut capacity in the current quarter, blaming  
weak consumer demand and uncertainty over an upcoming federal
election, just as rival Qantas Airways did a month ago.
 
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

