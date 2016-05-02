FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open higher, ANZ Bank likely to drag
May 2, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to open higher, ANZ Bank likely to drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
higher on Tuesday, recouping losses from the previous session,
although market sentiment may be dented by disappointing
half-year results from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.2
percent to 5,235.0 - a 7.9-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.18 percent
on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little
changed in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
