Australia shares set to open higher, ANZ Bank likely to drag

SYDNEY, May 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, recouping losses from the previous session, although market sentiment may be dented by disappointing half-year results from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group . The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,235.0 - a 7.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.18 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)