Australia shares set to open lower as miners slip, NZ steady

SYDNEY, May 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set to start weaker on Thursday as falling commodity prices weigh on miners, while concerns over global growth led Wall Street to a lower close.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent to stand at a 34-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday with miners under heavy pressure.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down a fraction in early trade.