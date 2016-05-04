FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open lower as miners slip, NZ steady
May 4, 2016

Australia shares set to open lower as miners slip, NZ steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set to start weaker on Thursday as falling commodity prices weigh on miners, while concerns over global growth led Wall Street to a lower close.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent to stand at a 34-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday with miners under heavy pressure.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down a fraction in early trade.

Reporting by Wayne Cole, editing by G Crosse

