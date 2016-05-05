FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen opening lower, NZ eases
May 5, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

Australia shares seen opening lower, NZ eases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to
open lower on Friday, following a subdued session on Wall Street
as investors wait for the latest U.S. jobs report for clues on
when the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates.
    Pointing to a shaky start, share price index futures
 fell 0.9 percent to 5,219.0, a 60.1-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark closed
flat on Thursday.
    Before the opening bell, top investment bank Macquarie Group
 posted a 29 percent jump in annual profit to a record.
 
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand stocks were already
feeling the negative influence from Wall Street. The benchmark
S&P/NZX 50 index eased 0.5 percent, or 33.2 points, to
6,843.33 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
