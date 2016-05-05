Australia shares seen opening lower, NZ eases

SYDNEY, May 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Friday, following a subdued session on Wall Street as investors wait for the latest U.S. jobs report for clues on when the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates. Pointing to a shaky start, share price index futures fell 0.9 percent to 5,219.0, a 60.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark closed flat on Thursday. Before the opening bell, top investment bank Macquarie Group posted a 29 percent jump in annual profit to a record. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand stocks were already feeling the negative influence from Wall Street. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index eased 0.5 percent, or 33.2 points, to 6,843.33 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)