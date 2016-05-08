Australia shares seen with firm open, NZ stocks a touch lower

By Cecile Lefort SYDNEY, May 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a firm start on Monday following a rise on Wall Street, while a rebound in commodities is likely to underpin natural resources stocks. Local stock index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,270.0, a 22-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent last week, having touched a six-month high on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index eased 0.2 percent to 6,882.14 in early trade, having gained more than 1 percent last week when it scaled a fresh record. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Peter Cooney)