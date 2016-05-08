FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen with firm open, NZ stocks a touch lower
May 8, 2016 / 11:01 PM / a year ago

Australia shares seen with firm open, NZ stocks a touch lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Cecile Lefort
    SYDNEY, May 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
firm start on Monday following a rise on Wall Street, while a
rebound in commodities is likely to underpin natural resources
stocks.
    Local stock index futures rose 0.4 percent to
5,270.0, a 22-point discount to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The benchmark rose 0.8
percent last week, having touched a six-month high on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index eased 0.2
percent to 6,882.14 in early trade, having gained more than 1
percent last week when it scaled a fresh record. 
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Peter Cooney)

