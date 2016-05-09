FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares may wobble on China woes, U.S. dollar strength
#Financials
May 9, 2016 / 11:00 PM / a year ago

Australia shares may wobble on China woes, U.S. dollar strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, May 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Tuesday, with worries about China's economy and a
rising U.S. dollar weighing on iron ore, gold and oil prices, as
well as mining and energy stocks.
    Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to
5,297.0, a 23.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close, pointing to a weaker opening. The benchmark
rose 0.5 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up
five points to 6,890.04 in early trade.
    Explosives and fertiliser maker Incitec Pivot Ltd 
may fall after trimming its half-year dividend. Its rival Orica
Ltd was the biggest loser on Monday after it slashed
its outlook and dividend. 

    
 (Reporting by Sonali Paul, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
