Australia shares may wobble on China woes, U.S. dollar strength

MELBOURNE, May 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, with worries about China's economy and a rising U.S. dollar weighing on iron ore, gold and oil prices, as well as mining and energy stocks. Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,297.0, a 23.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close, pointing to a weaker opening. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up five points to 6,890.04 in early trade. Explosives and fertiliser maker Incitec Pivot Ltd may fall after trimming its half-year dividend. Its rival Orica Ltd was the biggest loser on Monday after it slashed its outlook and dividend. (Reporting by Sonali Paul, editing by G Crosse)