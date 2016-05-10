FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen firmer, NZ opens higher
May 10, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

Australia shares seen firmer, NZ opens higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
higher on Wednesday following a positive lead from Wall Street,
with energy stocks poised to benefit from a rebound in oil
prices.
    Pointing to a firm start, stock index futures rose
0.6 percent to 5,364.0, a 21.2-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 0.4
percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.1
percent at 6,916.1, in the first few minutes of trade.

    
 (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
