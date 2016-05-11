FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to fall on weak global cues
May 11, 2016 / 11:30 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to fall on weak global cues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to
open lower on Thursday tracking Wall Street after it suffered
its worst day since February following feeble quarterly retail
reports.
    Local share prices index futures fell 0.6 percent
to 5,327 points, a 45.3-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX200 index. The benchmark hit a 9-month high on Wednesday
before ending at 5,372.30 points.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was mostly
flat in early trading at 6,945.02 points after scaling an
all-time high on Wednesday.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)

