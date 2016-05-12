FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for uninspired start, NZ flat
May 12, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set for uninspired start, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for
a subdued open on Friday following a lacklustre performance on
Wall Street, but a bounce in oil prices could help underpin the
energy sector.
    Pointing to a flat start, share price index futures 
eased 0.2 percent to 5,358.0, a small discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark ended 0.2 percent lower
on Thursday at 5,359.3.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at
6,922.4 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by James Dalgleish)

