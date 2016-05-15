FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Disappointing China data to weigh on Australia shares, NZ down
May 15, 2016 / 10:59 PM / a year ago

Disappointing China data to weigh on Australia shares, NZ down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, May 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Monday, with resources set to come under pressure
after data showed China's economic activity grew more slowly
than expected in April.
    Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to
5,316.0 early Saturday after Wall Street finished weaker,
pointing to a lower opening even before the disappointing
Chinese data landed. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent to 6,895.17 in early trade, hauled down by a 4.8 percent
fall in Sky City in the first trading since it
announced a NZ$263 million ($178 million) sale of new shares to
pay down debt.
    New Zealand dairy co-operative Fonterra  
rose 0.5 percent after it confirmed it would make an early
dividend payment next month despite its milk collection for the
last season having dropped 3 percent due to low global prices.
 
    For a summary of action across global markets, double click
on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

($1 = 1.4786 New Zealand dollars)

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Reese)

