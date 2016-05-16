Australia shares seen with firm start, NZ stocks edge up

SYDNEY, May 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to have a positive start on Tuesday, following a rally on Wall Street, with resources set to lead gains after a bounce in commodities. Pointing to a firm open, local share price index futures rose 0.9 percent to 5,393, offering a 34.1-point premium to the close of the underlying benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index on Monday. The benchmark gained 0.5 percent in the last session, pulling closer to a 9-month peak touched last week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent in early trade, nearing a record peak set last week. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Sandra Maler)