Australia shares seen with firm start, NZ stocks edge up
May 16, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

Australia shares seen with firm start, NZ stocks edge up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
have a positive start on Tuesday, following a rally on Wall
Street, with resources set to lead gains after a bounce in
commodities.
    Pointing to a firm open, local share price index futures
 rose 0.9 percent to 5,393, offering a 34.1-point
premium to the close of the underlying benchmark S&P/ASX 200
index on Monday. 
    The benchmark gained 0.5 percent in the last session,
pulling closer to a 9-month peak touched last week.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5
percent in early trade, nearing a record peak set last week.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
