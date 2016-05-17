FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open lower for first time in three sessions
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 17, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to open lower for first time in three sessions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to
open lower on Wednesday under pressure from a weaker Wall
Street, which fell on expectations of an interest rates rise.
    The local share price index futures fell 0.5
percent to 5,369.0, a 26.8 point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent
on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.225
percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Colin Packham)

